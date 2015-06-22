PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 22

June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The NDP and Liberal Party's plans to change the federal electoral system without necessarily holding a referendum have Conservative critics accusing them of playing loose with the democratic process. (bit.ly/1CnEnKQ)

** The latest quarterly C-Suite Survey shows that almost two-thirds of Canadian corporate executives - including those in the west - feel Canada's economic policy relies too much on Alberta and its natural resources. Fewer than one out of five say the economy has a good mix of industrial sectors. (bit.ly/1THx9fP)

** A report by RBC Economics says housing affordability continued to decline in Toronto and Vancouver, while conditions for homebuyers improved in Alberta during the first quarter of the year as lower oil prices caused the real estate market to soften. (bit.ly/1K6uBF1)

NATIONAL POST

** A group of creditors and directors of small Canadian wireless carrier Mobilicity met over the weekend to assess offers from two of the country's telecommunications giants, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc, which appear to be locked in an escalating bidding war to acquire the financially struggling company. (bit.ly/1Lp4GZr)

** A man hiking near Collingwood, Ontario, was rescued on Sunday after being trapped underground for more than 20 hours in a rock fissure just eight inches wide. (bit.ly/1BGn657) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)