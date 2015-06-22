PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 22

June 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The NDP and Liberal Party's plans to change the federal
electoral system without necessarily holding a referendum have
Conservative critics accusing them of playing loose with the
democratic process. (bit.ly/1CnEnKQ)
** The latest quarterly C-Suite Survey shows that almost
two-thirds of Canadian corporate executives - including those in
the west - feel Canada's economic policy relies too much on
Alberta and its natural resources. Fewer than one out of five
say the economy has a good mix of industrial sectors. (bit.ly/1THx9fP)
** A report by RBC Economics says housing affordability
continued to decline in Toronto and Vancouver, while conditions
for homebuyers improved in Alberta during the first quarter of
the year as lower oil prices caused the real estate market to
soften. (bit.ly/1K6uBF1)
NATIONAL POST
** A group of creditors and directors of small Canadian
wireless carrier Mobilicity met over the weekend to assess
offers from two of the country's telecommunications giants,
Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc,
which appear to be locked in an escalating bidding war to
acquire the financially struggling company. (bit.ly/1Lp4GZr)
** A man hiking near Collingwood, Ontario, was rescued on
Sunday after being trapped underground for more than 20 hours in
a rock fissure just eight inches wide. (bit.ly/1BGn657)
