PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 23

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Analysts expect BlackBerry Ltd's first quarter
earnings to disappoint, with fears that hardware sales will take
a hit. (bit.ly/1Lr3iWm)
** In the midst of a contest between Rogers Communications
Inc and Telus Corp to acquire Mobilicity,
employees and the founder of the small wireless carrier have put
forward a proposal they say would see the discount brand live on
independently. (bit.ly/1Lix12L)
** The chief executive of Amaya, the online gaming
company targeted by an insider trading investigation, is taking
a shareholder vote of 96 percent to keep him as chairman of the
board as a vote of confidence. (bit.ly/1NgsKfh)
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc's biggest buyer of business jets
is unfazed by the turmoil surrounding the aircraft maker, which
has been criticized for letting other projects fall to the
wayside as it pours time and money into the overdue, over-budget
CSeries jetliner, and believes the company's next private
aircraft will be a "game-changer." (bit.ly/1IbF5Bj)
** Australia's Paladin Energy Ltd has won the right
to operate a uranium mine in Canada. The approval from Ottawa,
announced Monday by the company, is a signal that Canada
welcomes more foreign investment in its uranium industry. And
that has positive implications for a struggling sector that
could really use some outside capital. (bit.ly/1SFNGiV)
** A report from real estate firm Colliers International
reveals sales per square foot at Target Canada
were C$97 ($78.64) in 2013, compared with Walmart Canada's
average of C$492 ($398.87) per square foot. (bit.ly/1fwh90v)
($1 = 1.2335 Canadian dollars)
