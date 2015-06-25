PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 25

June 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government carefully courted Saudi Arabia in
the years leading up to an unprecedented C$15 billion ($12.12
billion) arms sale to Riyadh brokered by Ottawa that remains
shrouded in secrecy, documents show. (bit.ly/1FCMsvg)
** Canada's protected dairy and poultry industries are in
the crosshairs of the United States and other farm export powers
as momentum builds toward a massive Pacific Rim trade deal.
Negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are expected
to resume shortly, with a deal possible as early as August. (bit.ly/1Ne4xFP)
** Startup wireless carrier Wind Mobile Corp has emerged as
a key winner in a deal between Rogers Communications Inc
and Mobilicity that awards Wind the cellular airwaves
it needs to expand and improve its network at no cost. (bit.ly/1TOrG6Y)
NATIONAL POST
** Ottawa will send 1,650 soldiers to Europe this fall to
take part in NATO's largest military exercise since the end of
the Cold War, Defence Minister Jason Kenney said on Wednesday at
a ministers' meeting at the alliance headquarters in Belgium. (bit.ly/1JkEezK)
** Two of Canada's largest medical marijuana firms are
combining in a deal that will create a dominant domestic
producer and reshape the fledgling industry. Tweed Marijuana Inc
and Bedrocan Cannabis Corp have agreed to merge,
the companies said. It is an all-stock acquisition by Tweed that
values Bedrocan at about C$58 million ($47 million). (bit.ly/1FCMX8D)
** Rogers Communications Inc was given the green
lights it needs on Wednesday for its takeover of the struggling
small wireless carrier Mobilicity that is valued at up to C$465
million. (bit.ly/1IfwHRr)
($1 = 1.2379 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)