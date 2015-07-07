PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks Corp says
its Canadian stores are raising prices by 10 to 20 cents on
select drinks. Over all, about 10 percent of the beverage menu
will see a change, the company said on Monday. (bit.ly/1gl3RnK)
** Goldman Sachs Asset Management has expanded its Canadian
footprint in a new partnership with National Bank Investments
Inc. The New York based asset manager will be managing the
National Bank Strategic U.S. Income and Growth Fund, which
launched today. (bit.ly/1gl49eo)
** A judgment issued by the Canadian International Trade
Tribunal on Friday said that dumping and subsidizing of some
Chinese-made solar panels have not yet hurt Canadian panel
makers, "but are threatening to cause injury to the domestic
industry." (bit.ly/1gl4nCe)
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario's long-term credit rating has been downgraded by
Standard and Poor's after years of warnings the province needed
to control its spending. The long-term rating was lowered from
AA- to A+ and its outlook remains stable. (bit.ly/1gl6aaz)
** Montreal-based creative services firm Sid Lee has been
acquired by Kyu, a unit of Japan's Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
, in a deal intended to expand its footprint in Asia.
Financial terms were not disclosed. (bit.ly/1gl4xtl)
** Manulife Financial Corp's banking unit is
planning to install about 830 automated banking machines across
Canada, as it attempts to take a bigger share of the nation's
retail banking market. (bit.ly/1gl4BJL)
