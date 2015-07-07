PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks Corp says its Canadian stores are raising prices by 10 to 20 cents on select drinks. Over all, about 10 percent of the beverage menu will see a change, the company said on Monday. (bit.ly/1gl3RnK)

** Goldman Sachs Asset Management has expanded its Canadian footprint in a new partnership with National Bank Investments Inc. The New York based asset manager will be managing the National Bank Strategic U.S. Income and Growth Fund, which launched today. (bit.ly/1gl49eo)

** A judgment issued by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal on Friday said that dumping and subsidizing of some Chinese-made solar panels have not yet hurt Canadian panel makers, "but are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry." (bit.ly/1gl4nCe)

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's long-term credit rating has been downgraded by Standard and Poor's after years of warnings the province needed to control its spending. The long-term rating was lowered from AA- to A+ and its outlook remains stable. (bit.ly/1gl6aaz)

** Montreal-based creative services firm Sid Lee has been acquired by Kyu, a unit of Japan's Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc , in a deal intended to expand its footprint in Asia. Financial terms were not disclosed. (bit.ly/1gl4xtl)

** Manulife Financial Corp's banking unit is planning to install about 830 automated banking machines across Canada, as it attempts to take a bigger share of the nation's retail banking market. (bit.ly/1gl4BJL) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)