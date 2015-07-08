PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 8

July 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sherson Group Inc, which owns 48 Nine West shoe
stores, and holds the Canadian rights to brands such as Anne
Klein, Bandolino, Easy Spirit and Enzo Angiolini, filed for
bankruptcy protection from creditors as it tries to restructure
the business. (bit.ly/1HNFpWo)
** Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said the Canadian
economy is still expected to grow for the year as a whole. The
Canadian economy shrunk by 0.6 percent during Q1 and some
forecasters, including Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, say early indications are that a second
quarter of negative growth is likely, which would meet the
definition of a recession. (bit.ly/1HNFTfl)
** Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp, one
of the country's best-performing energy stocks, wants to double
its market share with custom-made production chemicals as other
oil and gas service companies struggle through the downturn. (bit.ly/1HNGbTm)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian companies are actively looking to expand in
markets such as the United States, China and Mexico, said Simon
Cooper, chief executive of global commercial banking at HSBC
Bank Plc, in an interview to the Financial Post. (bit.ly/1HNGSvZ)
** Home prices in Canada's largest city Toronto continue to
hit all-time high levels during a record sales pace in June.
However, the Toronto Real Estate Board maintained in its monthly
release that there is still affordability in the marketplace. (bit.ly/1HNHi5C)
** The government of British Columbia has agreed to add a
World War II era bomber, originally built for the U.S. Navy, to
its wildfire-fighting arsenal. The flying tanker has spent more
than half a century dropping its 27,000-litre load of water
capacity on domestic and international forest fires. (bit.ly/1HNHZM6)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)