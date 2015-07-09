PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 9

July 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A pair of investors has scrapped a $2 billion takeover
offer for Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp after facing a
opposition to the deal in a campaign led by shareholders.
Pacific Rubiales said Mexico's Alfa SAB and Harbour
Energy Ltd, which had offered $6.50 per share for the company,
had withdrawn the bid they had launched in May. (bit.ly/1KQJNX8)
** The Quebec government is heading back to court to again
challenge Ottawa's plan to create a national securities
regulator. Quebec has sent the securities regulator proposal to
the Quebec Court of Appeal for a decision on its
constitutionality. (bit.ly/1KQJYBZ)
** Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest
drilling services company, sees the potential for more spending
by customers in the second half. The company sees some room for
the North American rig count to rebound as customers restart
wells and upgrade equipment after cutting costs, chief executive
Kevin Neveu said in an interview. (bit.ly/1KQK5gE)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Montreal's Doug Porter and Royal Bank of
Canada's Mark Chandler joined a growing list of
economists calling for Canada's central bank to cut interest
rates next week on signs of a faltering recovery. The two
predicted Wednesday the Bank of Canada will reduce its overnight
rate to 0.5 per cent at the next decision July 15. (bit.ly/1KQKsYN)
** BHP Billiton Ltd, Teck Resources Ltd,
HudBay Minerals Inc and China Molybdenum Co Ltd
are among the companies that submitted final bids
for Barrick Gold Corp's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile,
people with knowledge of the matter said. (bit.ly/1KQKy2k)
** Ottawa needs to build a fund of up to $9 billion that
would cover taxpayer losses from mass defaults and staunch the
effects of a U.S. style housing collapse, a new report by the
C.D. Howe Institute claims. (bit.ly/1KQL54B)
