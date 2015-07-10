PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd is delaying
the planned startup of its multibillion-dollar Frontier oil
sands mine by at least five years, until 2026, becoming the
latest company to push back development as shaky energy markets
threaten profits in the high-cost sector. (bit.ly/1KU2E3H)
** The International Monetary Fund has slashed its
projection for Canadian economic growth this year. In its
quarterly World Economic Outlook update released Thursday
morning, the IMF forecast that Canada's real gross domestic
product would grow just 1.5 percent this year, down sharply from
2.2 percent in its April outlook. (bit.ly/1KU2JUW)
** After reporting yet another quarter of steep losses,
Postmedia Network Canada Corp's leaders were publicly scolded
Thursday by high-profile investor Conrad Black, the former
proprietor of some of Postmedia's newspapers. Postmedia reported
its first public numbers since acquiring 175 Sun Media
newspapers, specialty publications and digital assets from
Quebecor Inc. Excluding the new assets, the company reported a
13.5-per-cent drop in revenues, including another year-over-year
plunge in print advertising revenues. (bit.ly/1ScMEZB)
NATIONAL POST
** Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, Canada's largest
mattress retailer, boosted its initial public offering by 50
percent to C$300 million ($236.35 million), according to people
familiar with the matter. The Toronto-based company initially
sought to sell C$200 million of shares for C$14 to C$16 each,
according to a June 23 filing with regulators. (bit.ly/1ScMXnb)
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc may consider restarting
mothballed oilsands projects, but not until oil prices return to
$80 per barrel, according to the company's top executive in
North America. (bit.ly/1ScN41S)
** Demand for luxury homes in Vancouver is so high that
shoppers are willing to pay a premium for residences that
already have buyers, spurring people with deals in place to flip
the properties. Rising demand has led to an increase in bidding
wars, Sotheby's International Realty Canada said
Thursday. (bit.ly/1ScNxBs)
($1 = 1.2693 Canadian dollars)
