PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 20

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian unit of United States Steel Corp says
it wants the Ontario Superior Court to approve Brookfield
Capital Partners Ltd as the provider of debtor-in-possession
financing, replacing its parent company. (bit.ly/1HEhEid)
** The federal election campaign isn't expected to
officially start until September, but Monday's delivery of C$3
billion ($2.31 billion) in government cheques to millions of
parents may be the real kickoff. Conservative cabinet ministers
and MPs are fanning out across the country to tout the
government's recently enhanced universal child-care benefit. (bit.ly/1JbgBsu)
** Farmers across almost two-thirds of Alberta are coping
with some of the driest conditions in decades, and two of the
province's counties have declared states of agricultural
disaster. Unless a significant amount of rain falls in the
coming months, it could take years for the parched soil to
recover. (bit.ly/1TLJVsD)
NATIONAL POST
** If Canada's housing market is too overvalued, as
observers from the Bank of Canada and the IMF believe, Home
Capital Group Inc might be highly vulnerable to a
potential slip in market stability. (bit.ly/1CJKK19)
** Canada's premiers have announced a national energy
strategy supporting both project development and the need for
emission cuts. A communique released Friday after provincial and
territorial leaders met in St. John's, Newfoundland and
Labrador, said the plan helps set energy priorities and
"encourage the transition to a lower carbon economy." (bit.ly/1KfQCSb)
($1 = 1.2995 Canadian dollars)
