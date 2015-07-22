PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The chairman and another board member at Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd have quit as directors after a dispute over
corporate governance. CP Rail president Keith Creel revealed the
board spat during a conference call with analysts Tuesday where
the company outlined a weaker outlook. (bit.ly/1RPD6ZA)
** Energy companies already grappling with the sharp drop in
crude prices are confronting a new problem: finding tenants to
lease a glut of unused office space in Calgary's downtown
market. Companies are seeking to lease a record 2.6 million
square feet of office space, amounting to 52 percent of downtown
vacancies as of June 30, according to Colliers International. (bit.ly/1VtHn46)
** The sudden resignation of Chief Executive Officer Miles
Nadal and the chief accounting officer of MDC Partners Inc
is the latest fallout from an SEC investigation
launched last year after a whistle-blower complained to the U.S.
regulator about the company's accounting practices. (bit.ly/1RPDzLt)
NATIONAL POST
** A proprietary trader at RBC Dominion Securities has
resigned after settling with regulators who accused him of
"manipulative and deceptive" activity in an earlier job as a
trader at National Bank Financial. Asked about the suspension,
an RBC spokesman said Tuesday that Zhenyu Li has resigned from
Canada's largest bank. (bit.ly/1RPE2gp)
** Despite fierce opposition from American environmental
groups, the first commercial oilsands mine in the United States
is just months away from starting up after receiving final
regulatory approvals from officials in Utah late last week.
Calgary-based US Oil Sands Inc is working through the
summer to complete a 2,000-barrel-per-day oilsands mine in
eastern Utah. (bit.ly/1RPEdZi)
** Finance Minister Joe Oliver maintains an optimistic
outlook on Canada's economy, saying he believes Canada will end
the year with positive growth - not in recession. "This feels
like a period of slower growth, but not a period of
contraction," Oliver told reporters on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1VtJfdl)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)