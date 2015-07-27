PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 27

July 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Insolvent Target Canada's sale of its store
leases and other properties fetched far less than the amount the
retailer spent initially acquiring its leases - a reflection of
the softening retail real estate market in the wake of the U.S.
discounter's exit from Canada. (bit.ly/1Ktfu64)
** The newest judge on Ontario's top court, who is part of
Prime Minister Stephen Harper's vanguard on the bench, has an
explanation for the Conservative government's well-known losing
streak at the Supreme Court of Canada: The court's reasoning
process is unfair, making it almost impossible for the federal
government to defend its laws, such as those involving assisted
suicide, prostitution and the war on drugs. (bit.ly/1GTPKem)
** Quebec is moving steadfastly ahead on its Plan Nord
project to open up the vast resource-rich northern reaches of
the province. But there is one activity notably absent from the
to-do list in the 20-year mining-forestry-energy action plan:
uranium mining. (bit.ly/1OKjDnY)
NATIONAL POST
** Conservative defector Eve Adams failed on Sunday in her
bid to run as a Liberal candidate in the looming federal
election. The sitting member of Parliament, welcomed personally
into the fold by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, was handily
beaten for the party's nomination in the Toronto riding of
Eglinton-Lawrence by lawyer Marco Mendicino. (bit.ly/1DHRzLh)
** The imminent federal election campaign will see more
money splashed around than ever before in Canada and the
deep-pocketed Conservatives can claim a decided advantage - an
edge that increases exponentially if Prime Minister Stephen
Harper opts for a longer campaign than usual, new
number-crunching shows. (bit.ly/1KtghUO)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)