PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 29

July 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada has begun discussions with the United States on
allowing more foreign dairy products into the Canadian market -
among the thorniest issues for Ottawa at the Pacific Rim trade
talks, which have entered their final stretch this week in
Hawaii. (bit.ly/1JRlAud)
** Hydro One Inc has reinstated full authority to its board
of directors, following allegations that the Ontario
government's move to strip the board of its power during the
planned sale of the utility violated securities laws. (bit.ly/1D7aTqK)
** The Alberta Utility Commission's conclusion that
TransAlta Corp triggered outages at power plants to
raise electricity rates is a welcome step toward fair markets,
the head of the province's utility watchdog said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1KxPj16)
NATIONAL POST
** The largest companies in Alberta are beginning to account
for the recent increase in corporate taxes - and the hike is
taking a big bite out of their earnings. On Tuesday, Husky
Energy Inc reported a one-time charge of $157 million
as a result of the province's new tax rates and MEG Energy Corp
increased its deferred income tax liability by $11.4
million. (bit.ly/1JRp001)
** Hedge fund manager Zachary George's FrontFour Capital
Corp is suing Lightstream Resources Ltd, a struggling
light oil company where John Wright is the president and CEO,
for cutting George out of a private debt deal. (bit.ly/1MxiUIf)
** The City of Detroit has agreed to make a deal that will
help a controversial local company develop a privately owned
U.S.-Canada bridge that will compete with a new bridge being
planned and backed by the Canadian government. Detroit city
councillors voted seven-to-two in favor of the deal with the
Detroit International Bridge Co on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1DOm7Lz)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)