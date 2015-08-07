PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 7

Aug 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** At the first election debate of the 2015 campaign Liberal
Leader Justin Trudeau and New Democratic Party chief Tom Mulcair
tried to paint Stephen Harper as an out-of-touch leader who's
frittered away government revenue on tax breaks and remains
insulated from the weakening economy. (bit.ly/1IJRg41)
** Alberta's NDP government took heat from the oil patch for
its corporate tax hike as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
blamed it for a deep quarterly loss. Canadian Natural,
among early vocal critics of the new provincial government's
fiscal policies, said it took a C$579-million non-cash charge in
the second quarter to account for future tax liability. (bit.ly/1KUdC6H)
** After years of hesitation, Barrick Gold Corp is
making it clear to investors that its executives are weighing
every single option available. Their immediate goals: to slash
the company's crippling debt load and to cut everyday costs. (bit.ly/1K6Ukbn)
NATIONAL POST
** A research paper out of the University of Alberta is
calling for more information on foreign investment in Canadian
housing and raises the spectre that money laundering may be part
of the residential real estate market. (bit.ly/1T9Xdgw)
** In a bizarre election vow ahead of the campaign's first
debate Thursday night, Prime Minister Stephen Harper implied
that the Conservatives were the only party without designs on
taxing the streaming website Netflix. (bit.ly/1KUf7lw)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)