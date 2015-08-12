PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario government has appointed three financial industry experts including former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge to find candidates for a board of directors for the province's new pension plan. (bit.ly/1UCvbNb)

** Scotia Capital Inc has agreed to pay a fine of C$500,000 in a settlement with Canada's brokerage industry regulator after acknowledging more than 1,700 clients were allowed to invest in various funds even though they did not meet criteria for accredited investors permitted to participate in the offerings. (bit.ly/1h2b39a)

** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is again giving shareholders more time to vote on changes to founder Prem Watsa's voting control. The insurance and investment company said it would push back its special meeting to decide whether Chairman and Chief Executive Watsa should be allowed to retain his 41.8 percent voting control of the company, even if more equity is issued in the coming years. (bit.ly/1L52p3q)

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. authorities swooped in on Tuesday to accuse four men of pilfering and then profiting from unreleased financial news hacked from companies including Toronto-based Marketwired. The accused are alleged to have made profits or "illegal proceeds" of more than $30 million. (bit.ly/1N2F4Tc) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)