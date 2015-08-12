PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ontario government has appointed three financial
industry experts including former Bank of Canada governor David
Dodge to find candidates for a board of directors for the
province's new pension plan. (bit.ly/1UCvbNb)
** Scotia Capital Inc has agreed to pay a fine of C$500,000
in a settlement with Canada's brokerage industry regulator after
acknowledging more than 1,700 clients were allowed to invest in
various funds even though they did not meet criteria for
accredited investors permitted to participate in the offerings.
(bit.ly/1h2b39a)
** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is again giving
shareholders more time to vote on changes to founder Prem
Watsa's voting control. The insurance and investment company
said it would push back its special meeting to decide whether
Chairman and Chief Executive Watsa should be allowed to retain
his 41.8 percent voting control of the company, even if more
equity is issued in the coming years. (bit.ly/1L52p3q)
NATIONAL POST
** U.S. authorities swooped in on Tuesday to accuse four men
of pilfering and then profiting from unreleased financial news
hacked from companies including Toronto-based Marketwired. The
accused are alleged to have made profits or "illegal proceeds"
of more than $30 million. (bit.ly/1N2F4Tc)
