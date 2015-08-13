PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 13

Aug 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Moody's Investors Service downgraded Barrick Gold Corp's credit to the lowest investment grade rating, a blow to the company that is on track to reduce its debt by $3 billion this year. (bit.ly/1KiUuMQ)

** The City of Vancouver has fired another salvo in its long-running dispute with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, applying for an order that would force the company to put its Arbutus corridor up for sale at a reduced price. (bit.ly/1gCXgF1)

** Transporting oil and gas by rail is more dangerous than moving it by pipeline, a new study has found. Oil shipments by rail are four-and-a-half times more likely to have a spill or incident than those pumped through a pipeline, says a report from the Fraser Institute, which examined data from Canada's Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada between 2003 and 2013. (bit.ly/1HIlraT)

NATIONAL POST

** More than 600 people have signed an online petition asking Quebec's toponymy commission to immediately change the names of 11 geographic sites in the province that include the N-word or the word Negre. (bit.ly/1P8QF0D)

** The Conservatives pledged to let first-time buyers withdraw as much as C$35,000 from their registered retirement savings plan accounts to buy a home, in a yet another election move aimed at the housing market. (bit.ly/1N3EZOT)

** Canadian banks could see their forecast earnings decline if the oil downturn spills over into the wider economy. Oil and gas companies defaulting on their loans could shave off as much as 4.3 percent of estimated earnings at major Canadian banks next year, according to a stress-test report by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (bit.ly/1J5U2Fj) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)