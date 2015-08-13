PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 13

Aug 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Moody's Investors Service downgraded Barrick Gold Corp's
credit to the lowest investment grade rating, a blow to
the company that is on track to reduce its debt by $3 billion
this year. (bit.ly/1KiUuMQ)
** The City of Vancouver has fired another salvo in its
long-running dispute with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
applying for an order that would force the company to put its
Arbutus corridor up for sale at a reduced price. (bit.ly/1gCXgF1)
** Transporting oil and gas by rail is more dangerous than
moving it by pipeline, a new study has found. Oil shipments by
rail are four-and-a-half times more likely to have a spill or
incident than those pumped through a pipeline, says a report
from the Fraser Institute, which examined data from Canada's
Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada between 2003
and 2013. (bit.ly/1HIlraT)
NATIONAL POST
** More than 600 people have signed an online petition
asking Quebec's toponymy commission to immediately change the
names of 11 geographic sites in the province that include the
N-word or the word Negre. (bit.ly/1P8QF0D)
** The Conservatives pledged to let first-time buyers
withdraw as much as C$35,000 from their registered retirement
savings plan accounts to buy a home, in a yet another election
move aimed at the housing market. (bit.ly/1N3EZOT)
** Canadian banks could see their forecast earnings decline
if the oil downturn spills over into the wider economy. Oil and
gas companies defaulting on their loans could shave off as much
as 4.3 percent of estimated earnings at major Canadian banks
next year, according to a stress-test report by the Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce. (bit.ly/1J5U2Fj)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)