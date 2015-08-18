PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has purchased a
49 percent stake worth about C$170 million ($129.7 million) in a
joint venture to invest in a mixed-use development in Kuala
Lumpur with Malaysia's Pavilion Group. (bit.ly/1JeP0GB)
** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is
acquiring a majority stake in Melbourne-based Asciano Ltd
, an Australian port and rail systems, in a deal worth
$8.6 billion, plus debt, aiming to create a competitive
international transport heavyweight. (bit.ly/1JePTij)
** Two proposed liquefied natural gas projects by Pieridae
Energy Ltd and Bear Head LNG Corp have received approval from
the National Energy Board to export LNG, but they are counting
on the United States to build pipeline capacity into Canada's
New England in order for them to obtain the supply needed to
underpin their ambitious plans. (bit.ly/1JeQ5Os)
NATIONAL POST
** Difference Capital Financial Inc, which reported
results last week, said on Monday that National Bank Financial
was "discontinuing coverage." The bank provided the only sell
side analysis on the company. (bit.ly/1NCtNpI)
** The Mortgage Company of Canada, a mortgage investment
firm, will pay penalties and costs of C$100,000 to settle
allegations brought by regulators over the sale of about C$32.2
million worth of shares to nearly 150 investors. (bit.ly/1NCttaz)
** Centerra Gold Inc's former Chief Executive Len
Homeniuk is lashing out at Canadian authorities after his arrest
last month in Bulgaria on corruption allegations he says are
unfounded and simply an attempt to sway current negotiations
over the Kumtor gold mine. (bit.ly/1JeQIrt)
($1 = C$1.31)
