PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 28

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** DHX Media will raise its dividend and buy back up to 10 percent of outstanding shares over the next year. The announcements came as the Halifax-based producer of child- and youth-oriented TV programs issued its financial report for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, a period of rapid growth for DHX. (bit.ly/1QIq0Zd)
** Polluters would have to pay for their actions under a plan to put a price on carbon and set limits for greenhouse gas emissions, New Democrat Leader Tom Mulcair said on Sunday. Speaking in Toronto, Mulcair laid out a platform he said was needed to restore Canada's environmental credibility shredded by the Conservatives under Stephen Harper. (bit.ly/1LgCNnz)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's federal Liberals say they can add almost C$146.5 billion ($109.66 billion) in new government spending over the next four years, and still bring the budget back to balance with a surplus of about C$1 billion by the end of a four-year mandate. To get there, they say, a Liberal government would seek out billions in savings from eliminating a number of tax breaks, cutting back on government spending and cracking down on tax evasion. ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.