PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 29

Sept 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** General Electric Co is planning to build a $265
million engine plant in Canada. The company will close down its
operation that makes gas-powered engines in Wisconsin and
construct a plant in Canada, creating 350 new jobs here, the
company said on Monday. The site of the plant has not yet been
chosen. (bit.ly/1WtxVxm)
** The governing Conservatives have lined up enough support
for the Pacific Rim trade agreement from big auto-parts makers
to expose a split in the industry ahead of talks this week that
may yield a 12-country deal. Talks between trade ministers
resume shortly in Atlanta and one of the most contentious
subjects is provisions agreed to by Japan and the United States
that some warn could sideswipe some of the 80,000 auto-parts
manufacturing jobs in Canada. (bit.ly/1L1NlVQ)
NATIONAL POST
** With the construction of new pipelines in Canada and the
United States stalled, local oil and gas company executives are
considering moving investment dollars south, to Mexico. A
delegation of Mexican politicians and business leaders met with
energy company executives in Calgary on Monday to encourage
local oilpatch players to invest in, and build pipelines in,
Mexico's newly de-monopolized oil and gas sector. (bit.ly/1O5uvzt)
** Alberta's premier Rachel Notley says her government may
opt out of a national cap-and-trade system recently proposed by
the federal New Democratic Party to govern greenhouse-gas
emissions, opting instead to manage emissions from within the
province. "We may address climate change using different tools
than Ontario and Quebec will use. A national cap and trade
program may not be our best road forward," said Notley during a
speech. (bit.ly/1O5uUSk)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)