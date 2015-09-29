PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 29

Sept 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** General Electric Co is planning to build a $265 million engine plant in Canada. The company will close down its operation that makes gas-powered engines in Wisconsin and construct a plant in Canada, creating 350 new jobs here, the company said on Monday. The site of the plant has not yet been chosen. (bit.ly/1WtxVxm)

** The governing Conservatives have lined up enough support for the Pacific Rim trade agreement from big auto-parts makers to expose a split in the industry ahead of talks this week that may yield a 12-country deal. Talks between trade ministers resume shortly in Atlanta and one of the most contentious subjects is provisions agreed to by Japan and the United States that some warn could sideswipe some of the 80,000 auto-parts manufacturing jobs in Canada. (bit.ly/1L1NlVQ)

NATIONAL POST

** With the construction of new pipelines in Canada and the United States stalled, local oil and gas company executives are considering moving investment dollars south, to Mexico. A delegation of Mexican politicians and business leaders met with energy company executives in Calgary on Monday to encourage local oilpatch players to invest in, and build pipelines in, Mexico's newly de-monopolized oil and gas sector. (bit.ly/1O5uvzt)

** Alberta's premier Rachel Notley says her government may opt out of a national cap-and-trade system recently proposed by the federal New Democratic Party to govern greenhouse-gas emissions, opting instead to manage emissions from within the province. "We may address climate change using different tools than Ontario and Quebec will use. A national cap and trade program may not be our best road forward," said Notley during a speech. (bit.ly/1O5uUSk) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)