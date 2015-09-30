PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hudson's Bay Co is cutting 265 headoffice jobs as it races to shave costs while spending heavily on improving its digital business and launching more of its Saks Fifth Avenue and Off 5th stores. The cuts will result in annual savings of C$75 million ($56 million), HBC said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1QJSrGg)

** TransAlta Corp is slashing 239 jobs mainly from its Calgary office, citing economic and regulatory uncertainty as Alberta seeks to reduce its reliance on coal-fired electricity. The Calgary-based power generator expects the move to generate about C$25 million in savings. (bit.ly/1KRfKJB)

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp is changing its strategy on getting regulatory approvals for its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline. The company said on Tuesday that it was withdrawing some of its legal applications and constitutional court proceedings in Nebraska and choosing instead to file an application with the state's Public Service Commission to get approvals for the pipeline route. (bit.ly/1O1vRJW)

** As other pipeline proposals from Alberta's oilsands to the West Coast appear stalled, Eagle Spirit Energy Holdings Ltd claimed on Tuesday that it now had the support of every First Nation chief along the route of its own proposed oil pipeline through northern British Columbia. (bit.ly/1O1wvaq) ($1 = C$1.34) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)