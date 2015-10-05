PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Kinross Gold Corp, facing an investigation in the United States over alleged corruption at its West African mines, has portrayed itself as the victim of "noise" by contractors who failed to win bids at its massive gold mine in the Sahara Desert in Mauritania. (bit.ly/1FP9lDf)

** Rogers Communications Inc is preparing to roll out "gigabit" download speeds to its broadband Internet customers. The Toronto-based cable and wireless company is set to announce its plans at a midday press event on Monday and will begin offering download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second in parts of Toronto as well as Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Pickering and Whitby later this year. (bit.ly/1FP9Ddk)

** Twelve countries including Canada are closing in on a sweeping deal in Atlanta that could create the world's largest trade zone - including long-prized access to the lucrative Japanese market. (bit.ly/1FPcmTQ)

NATIONAL POST

** A worker and supervisor at Canada's world-renowned disease lab in Winnipeg had virtually no safety training before the employee was infected with one of the diseases he handled, says a damning investigation into the incident by reports the Public Health Agency of Canada. (bit.ly/1QU2sk6) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)