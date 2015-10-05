PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Kinross Gold Corp, facing an investigation in the
United States over alleged corruption at its West African mines,
has portrayed itself as the victim of "noise" by contractors who
failed to win bids at its massive gold mine in the Sahara Desert
in Mauritania. (bit.ly/1FP9lDf)
** Rogers Communications Inc is preparing to roll
out "gigabit" download speeds to its broadband Internet
customers. The Toronto-based cable and wireless company is set
to announce its plans at a midday press event on Monday and will
begin offering download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second in
parts of Toronto as well as Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill,
Ajax, Pickering and Whitby later this year. (bit.ly/1FP9Ddk)
** Twelve countries including Canada are closing in on a
sweeping deal in Atlanta that could create the world's largest
trade zone - including long-prized access to the lucrative
Japanese market. (bit.ly/1FPcmTQ)
NATIONAL POST
** A worker and supervisor at Canada's world-renowned
disease lab in Winnipeg had virtually no safety training before
the employee was infected with one of the diseases he handled,
says a damning investigation into the incident by reports the
Public Health Agency of Canada. (bit.ly/1QU2sk6)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)