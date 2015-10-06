PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 6

Oct 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Competition Bureau is continuing its investigation
into Loblaw Cos Ltd's pricing practices with its
suppliers, even though the grocer plans to discontinue the
controversial policies. (bit.ly/1jM5ooA)
** Toronto-based communications giant Rogers Communications
Inc said it would apply the next generation of
super-high-definition TV technology to 101 live sports
broadcasts starting in 2016 and has added a new partnership with
Netflix Inc. (bit.ly/1jM5xsk)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canadian mining industry is celebrating Canada's
signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as the deal will
gradually eliminate tariffs on Canadian mineral exports in TPP
nations, some of which are enormous. (bit.ly/1LeAhYK)
** British Columbia, one of the three provinces according to
Moody's that carries an AAA rating, will make a little history
on Thursday by closing a 500 million euros 10 year offering,
representing the first time that it has borrowed in euros. (bit.ly/1LeABXn)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)