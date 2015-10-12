PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The divorce between United States Steel Corp and
U.S. Steel Canada Inc will likely lead to new bids for the
Canadian unit, sources familiar with the restructuring said. (bit.ly/1L7kTk8)
** North America is awash in cheap oil, which means it's
also awash in idle drilling rigs, hydraulic fracturing spreads
and waste disposal crews. Low crude prices have hammered the
entire Canadian energy sector. But the oilfield services
industry has been hit particularly hard, with no quick relief in
sight. (bit.ly/1L7l279)
** With one week left before Election Day, the last stage of
a grueling campaign for political power in Canada has come down
to this: trying to catch Justin Trudeau. (bit.ly/1L7l7aK)
** Two former RCMP officers have launched a class-action
lawsuit against the force, alleging their confidential
mental-health records were unlawfully released. The lawsuit,
which must be certified by a British Columbia Supreme Court
judge to move forward, alleges the RCMP released the
psychological counseling records of at least five members to the
College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2012. (bit.ly/1VNy9ma)
** The hard-fought softwood-lumber agreement that ended
decades of trade wars between Canada and the United States
expires on Monday. A new battle with U.S. lumber producers could
have enormous consequences for Canada's forest industry, and in
particular, British Columbia's economy. (bit.ly/1Pae7xO)
NATIONAL POST
** This has been one great sprawl of an election, which has
ricocheted from the great to the small, from the Duffy courtroom
to the oath of citizenship, from minutely parsed debates to what
seems a record rash of candidate gaffe. (bit.ly/1L7llyI)
** The New Democratic Party candidate for Winnipeg South,
Patrick Martin, is standing in his campaign office, proudly
sporting a lapel pin that reads Opto Civilitas - civility
caucus. He says former Conservative pitbull, John Baird, and he
started the club. (bit.ly/1L7lOkD)
** Two Niagara Regional Police officers were shot on
Saturday night while responding to a report of a suicidal man at
a Fenwick apartment building. One man has also been shot in the
incident that unfolded at Canboro Gardens at the corner of
Balfour Street at 704 Canboro Rd. (bit.ly/1VNGUqQ)
