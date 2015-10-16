PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 16

Oct 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Ontario's industrial heartland is losing more skilled jobs as Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc cuts costs and closes its Electro-Motive Diesel rail locomotive office in London, Ontario. (bit.ly/1hInwOH)

** Bombardier Inc, struggling to find established airlines as buyers for its new C Series airliner, is in talks about a possible order from JetBlue Airways Corp, two people familiar with the matter said. (bit.ly/1GJVokD)

** The former chair of the board of governors at the University of British Columbia resigned from the executive body, as the university released a report that found the institution had failed to protect and support the academic freedom of a professor in the Sauder School of Business. (bit.ly/1k8cqUM)

** Canadian auto-parts maker Linamar Corp is betting that aluminum will continue to replace steel as automakers strive to produce more fuel-efficient vehicles, announcing the biggest acquisition in its 50-year history on Thursday. (bit.ly/1PlBV1U)

** Amid criticism for seeking lobbying advice from the co-chair of Justin Trudeau's Liberal election campaign, TransCanada Corp said many companies are making similar preparations for life after the federal election. At the same time, the company confirmed that Dan Gagnier, who stepped down as co-chair of the Liberal election campaign this week, has worked as a contractor for the company since the spring. (bit.ly/1PlCbhn)

** Justin Trudeau scolded supporters who heckled a reporter during a news conference in Montreal on Thursday. "Hey! Hey! We have respect for journalists in this country," Trudeau shouted. "They ask tough questions and they're supposed to. OK?" (bit.ly/1RLjEtj) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)