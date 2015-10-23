PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 23

Oct 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An "industry-wide state of depression" is weighing heavily on Canada's oilfield service sector as Precision Drilling Corp and Mullen Group Ltd kicked off earnings season this week. (bit.ly/1LK9FjB)

** A new study shows Canada's big family-controlled public companies have a better track record for investors than widely held corporations, and the study's authors say the findings prove that lingering investor bias against family firms should be buried once and for all. (bit.ly/1KtfQqp)

** Ontario's Liberal government did not ask to see receipts for the expenses of three teachers' unions before secretly paying them $2.5 million to cover their costs during contract talks. Education Minister Liz Sandals admitted on Thursday that there are no itemized accounts of exactly what taxpayers' money paid for. (bit.ly/1hZRFsM)

NATIONAL POST

** Allegations of fraud involving Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and its relationship with specialty pharmacies risks further damaging the foundations of a company model that some forensic accountants say is already built on shaky ground. (bit.ly/1Lrb1Si)

** The Canadian media industry now has a whole different way to measure audiences for magazine and newspapers. Media analysis firms NADbank and the Print Measurement Bureau launched on Thursday an amalgamated organization called Vividata, releasing its first set of results aimed at reflecting the shift of consumer reading habits across print and digital platforms for magazines and newspaper brands. (bit.ly/1S0r8bL)

** Jason Kenney is a wizard in a scrum. Intellectually nimble, rhetorically agile, reflexively partisan, the Conservatives' former "Mr. Fix-it" is everything one could ask for in a future party leader, yes? Of course yes. Kenney is also, it turns out, a comedian. (bit.ly/1LRdhUt) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)