PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 26

Oct 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Key automotive provisions of the Trans-Pacific trade
agreement are bad for Canada, so the new Liberal government
needs to take a careful look at the deal before approving it,
says Dianne Craig, Ford Motor Co's Canada chief executive
officer. (bit.ly/1RwJf8k)
** The civilian watchdog that oversees the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police has completed its investigation into the force's
treatment of indigenous women and girls in northern British
Columbia - a probe launched more than two years ago in response
to a human-rights report that detailed allegations including
excessive use of force, rape and mishandling of missing-persons
reports. (bit.ly/1KzZI6A)
NATIONAL POST
** At least three people are dead and others are missing
after a weekend whale watching expedition on British Columbia's
west coast ended with a vessel capsizing, sending dozens of
people into the ocean water. (bit.ly/1Xt0TOq)
** A trifecta of concerns was brought to Elizabeth Denham,
British Columbia's Information and Privacy Commissioner, earlier
this year. Denham investigated claims of inappropriate, possibly
illegal destruction of government records, and requests for
information deliberately undermined. (bit.ly/1WdtGE6)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)