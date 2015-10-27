PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 27

Oct 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Roots Canada Ltd is entering a new era as co-founders
Michael Budman and Don Green cede majority control of the
42-year-old chain to a private equity firm amid a more intense
fashion retail landscape. The founders said Searchlight Capital
Partners LP, an investment firm, bought a majority stake in
Roots for an undisclosed amount in a bid to expand the retailer
in North America, Europe and Asia. (bit.ly/208cq7U)
** Alberta's oil sector has lost its competitive edge over
the United States, so any changes to royalties should be aimed
at wresting it back rather than increasing costs, the industry's
lobby group has told a government-appointed panel studying the
issue. (bit.ly/1GuW2be)
** The Quebec government is proposing to spend C$420-million
($318.5 million) by 2020 to boost sales of electric and hybrid
vehicles in the province to 100,000 units annually, about five
times the current number sold in the entire country every year.
(bit.ly/1WfcGmi)
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc will lose $32 million on each of
the first 50 CSeries aircraft it builds, meaning the program
will continue to bleed billions of dollars through at least
2018, according to a new analysis by United States aviation
consultancy Leeham Co (bit.ly/208dkRV)
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) issued a dim
forecast for the housing market for the next two years and
predicted dismal price growth. CMHC expects existing home sales
to decline by 3 percent in 2016 but by less than 1 percent in
2017. New home construction will drop by 4.7 percent in 2016 and
another 2.5 percent in 2017 as builders try to sell off their
excess inventory. (bit.ly/1RxlMnv)
** The Ontario government is struggling to explain whether
it's a normal practice to pay teachers' unions millions in
compensation for negotiating costs. The Ontario Liberals can't
seem to say whether the payouts were routine practice or a
symptom of new bargaining legislation, even as Education
Minister Liz Sandals says the payout won't be necessary in
future talks. (bit.ly/1PQS4vx)
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)
