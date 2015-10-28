PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 28

Oct 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Glen Abbey, home to 27 Canadian Opens and site of one of
the most famous shots in this country's golf history, could
become a huge housing and commercial project if its owner
follows through on a preliminary proposal to redevelop the prime
property. Glen Abbey's parent, ClubLink Corp, has filed a
request to turn the famed 230-acre golf course into a
residential community of about 3,000 homes, as well as offices
and retail stores. (bit.ly/1Wi9jWl)
** Defense experts are skeptical that Justin Trudeau's
Liberal government will reap any significant windfall from
buying a warplane that is cheaper than the controversial F-35
fighter. The Liberals promised to look elsewhere for a plane and
plow the savings into more ships for the Royal Canadian Navy.
Military experts say different aircraft might not be a bargain
when the costs of buying, operating and maintaining them over 20
to 30 years are tallied up. (bit.ly/1WhkG6j)
** Alberta's NDP government is pouring C$34-billion ($25.70
billion) into infrastructure projects over the next five years,
creating a program that gives companies as much as C$5,000 for
each new hire, and increasing taxes on tobacco and alcohol for
the second time in a year. The measures are being tabled at a
time when the New Democrats are forecasting near-record
deficits, unprecedented debt and a provincial economy faltering
in the face of low oil prices and steady layoffs. (bit.ly/1NzuPDL)
NATIONAL POST
** Squeezed by falling oil prices and a lack of pipeline
capacity, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it is halting the
development of its Carmon Creek thermal oilsands project in
northern Alberta and expects to take a C$2 billion restructuring
charge as a result of the decision. (bit.ly/1PTZVsc)
** The Ontario Real Estate Association insisted that the
governing Liberal party is going ahead with plans that will
allow municipalities to follow Toronto's lead and implement
their own land transfer tax. Ontario government officials deny
anything has been decided. (bit.ly/1k7iYTj)
($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)