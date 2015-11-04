PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau will elevate
women such as Chrystia Freeland and Catherine McKenna to his
cabinet, leaving high-profile MPs such as former Toronto city
councillor Adam Vaughan and retired lieutenant-general Andrew
Leslie on the sidelines as he tries to put a fresh face on his
new government, sources said. (bit.ly/1MH7cfx)
** The Ontario government has finalized a C$9.1 billion
($6.96 billion) contract with a private consortium to finish
construction of the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail project and
maintain it for a generation. (bit.ly/1PlJeW8)
** In a recent regulatory filing, Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc disclosed that it received a
"voluntary request letter" from the Federal Trade Commission two
weeks ago. The letter is related to the FTC's investigation into
Valeant's purchase of Paragon Vision Sciences, an acquisition
the company completed in May. (bit.ly/1WvJhEz)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian startup Flixel has signed an exclusive
partnership with Shutterstock Inc, making its
cinemagraphs - still images with an element of movement -
available to the New York-based stock photography company. (bit.ly/1WylRc8)
** Noront Resources Ltd has warned both the Ontario
government and First Nations communities in recent days that it
will stop working unless it can demonstrate some tangible
progress to investors, according to sources. (bit.ly/1Wym3YZ)
(1 US dollar = 1.31 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)