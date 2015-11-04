PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau will elevate women such as Chrystia Freeland and Catherine McKenna to his cabinet, leaving high-profile MPs such as former Toronto city councillor Adam Vaughan and retired lieutenant-general Andrew Leslie on the sidelines as he tries to put a fresh face on his new government, sources said. (bit.ly/1MH7cfx)

** The Ontario government has finalized a C$9.1 billion ($6.96 billion) contract with a private consortium to finish construction of the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail project and maintain it for a generation. (bit.ly/1PlJeW8)

** In a recent regulatory filing, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc disclosed that it received a "voluntary request letter" from the Federal Trade Commission two weeks ago. The letter is related to the FTC's investigation into Valeant's purchase of Paragon Vision Sciences, an acquisition the company completed in May. (bit.ly/1WvJhEz)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian startup Flixel has signed an exclusive partnership with Shutterstock Inc, making its cinemagraphs - still images with an element of movement - available to the New York-based stock photography company. (bit.ly/1WylRc8)

** Noront Resources Ltd has warned both the Ontario government and First Nations communities in recent days that it will stop working unless it can demonstrate some tangible progress to investors, according to sources. (bit.ly/1Wym3YZ)

(1 US dollar = 1.31 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)