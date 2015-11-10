PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 10

Nov 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is pledging to subject existing oil sands pipeline proposals to tougher environmental assessments, as the Liberal government looks to boost its international credibility at the upcoming Paris climate-change summit. (bit.ly/1HsKR2V)

** Canada's Immigration Minister John McCallum says a portion of the 25,000 Syrian refugees the Liberals plan to bring here will likely be housed at first on military bases, and he predicts some asylum seekers may arrive under a temporary protection program rather than as permanent residents. (bit.ly/1OAuZy4)

** Canada's new federal environment minister has granted Montreal permission to dump billions of liters of raw sewage into the St. Lawrence River so the city can make critical repairs to its waste-water system. (bit.ly/20JhvUs)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Pacific Railway, which attempted a deal last year with CSX Corp, is rumored to be again trying to light a fire under a major merger, its stock rising 5.7 percent on Monday after reports that it has held early-stage takeover talks with U.S. rival Norfolk Southern Corp (bit.ly/1HEymMx)

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the largest oil and gas producer in the country by volume, is also for now the largest shareholder in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Less than a week after CNRL president Steve Laut said there was no rush to sell off his company's portfolio of royalty lands, he announced a C$1.8-billion ($1.4 billion) cash-and-share deal for those lands on Monday with PrairieSky. (bit.ly/1SFj1Sx) ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)