PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 13

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will use his first international trip as an opportunity to show other nations there is an economic - as well as humanitarian - case for welcoming large numbers of Syrian refugees. Mr. Trudeau will participate in a summit of G20 leaders hosted by Turkey. (bit.ly/1MrFcXR)
** In what has become an annual ritual, Toronto's police board has approved a budget increase following deliberations that largely ignored the major driver behind ballooning police costs. The C$1.006-billion ($757.53 million) budget approved Thursday is up 2.76 per cent from last year and up about 35 per cent from a decade ago. (bit.ly/1HM8ZIN)
** Suncor Energy Inc stepped up its attack on Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, accusing the company's board and management of "misleading spin" and warning its investors that a rejection of the hostile takeover would trigger a collapse in the bid target's stock price. (bit.ly/1O6LTRV)
NATIONAL POST
** Two companies with enormous cash hoards are capitalizing on a tough gold market and buying assets from Barrick Gold Corp . Miner Kinross Gold Corp and private equity player Waterton Global Resource Management LP have agreed to pay Barrick a combined $710 million for assets across Nevada. (bit.ly/1QzX3B4)
** Encana Corp will push "pause" on a natural gas processing plant in northwestern Alberta until the results of a provincial royalty review are in and spend its money in Texas instead. (bit.ly/1QzX5ZN) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.