PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 16

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Despite the devastating terrorist attack in France, the Trudeau government says it will not waver from its resolve to withdraw from the air war against Islamic State militants, as well as to fast-track the arrival of 25,000 Middle Eastern refugees in Canada before the end of the year. (bit.ly/1lr7fzZ)

** Manulife Financial Corp is clamping down on coverage of some prescription drugs coming to market that don't offer value for their exorbitant price tags. The insurer has begun evaluating new high-cost and high-volume medications, and for the first time will exclude drugs from coverage if they don't meet clinical effectiveness standards in relation to their expense. (bit.ly/1MhqG7g)

** AutoCanada Inc executive chairman Pat Priestner will buy a Honda Canada Inc dealership with financial backing from the publicly traded dealership group, but the auto maker says it will still ban ownership of its outlets by publicly listed companies. (bit.ly/1lr7RFP)

NATIONAL POST

** As the bells of Notre Dame cathedral echoed over central Paris Sunday in memory of the victims of Friday night's terror attacks, French jets were already fuelling up for a strike on the ISIL stronghold of Raqqa. (bit.ly/1j3frEQ)

** As Canadian police and security agencies searched for any possible connections to the Paris terrorist attacks, analysts questioned whether the audio recording claiming responsibility for the killings was made by a Canadian. (bit.ly/1Obrc7t)