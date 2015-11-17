PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 17

Nov 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided new detail on his
plans to shift the country's military mission against Islamic
State, stating that the number of Canadian Forces trainers on
the ground will be larger than the current contingent of 69
soldiers. (bit.ly/1N8CJau)
** A Foreign Affairs spokeswoman has said a Canadian was
injured during the Paris attacks on Friday. Diana Khaddaj says
in an email that Canadian consular officials in Paris are in
contact with the family of the Canadian and are providing
assistance. (bit.ly/1Mz0liN)
** Premier Kathleen Wynne is defending her government's
secret C$3.74 million ($2.8 million) in payments to teacher
unions as simply the price of securing labor peace. In an
interview in Beijing at the end of a week-long trade mission in
China, Wynne said the province's negotiations with teachers were
"a successful process" and the financial status of the unions
and the government is not "germane to the issue." (bit.ly/1SztKNw)
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government is walking away from a legal
battle over attempts to strip Canadian citizenship from
dual-nationals convicted of terrorism offences. (bit.ly/1Szu9zr)
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hailed for naming as
many women as men to cabinet and for his matter-of-fact
justification of gender parity: "Because it's 2015." But now
Trudeau's government is being asked to put its money where its
mouth is as city councillors in Montreal and Toronto call for
the addition of a Canadian woman to the country's banknotes. (bit.ly/1QJkpo0)
** Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc
confirmed it laid off 500 people on Monday and would not be
hiring for an additional 100 unfilled positions. (bit.ly/1SzueDx)
($1 = C$1.33)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)