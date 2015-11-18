PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 18

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Barack Obama is pressuring Canada and the other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to approve the trade deal as quickly as possible. (bit.ly/1PNF3T0)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has released the letter it sent to Norfolk Southern Corp's chief executive officer outlining the proposed $28.4-billion takeover of the Virginia-based railroad. (bit.ly/2125w4x)
** As Bell Media continues a sweeping shakeup, shedding hundreds of jobs, one of the country's longest-running sports programs, Off the Record, is going off the air. (bit.ly/1kEsiPr)
NATIONAL POST
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is looking into whether the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant's claim of responsibility for the Paris attacks was made by a Canadian, a spokeswoman for the police force said Tuesday. (bit.ly/1WYIXyd) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.