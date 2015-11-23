PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 23

Nov 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The oil slump in Alberta and Saskatchewan is threatening
to slice national retail sales growth this year by more than
half from 2014. Overall retail sales are expected to rise just 2
percent to C$515.32 billion ($384.17 billion) in 2015 from the
previous year, compared with a 4.6 percent increase in 2014,
pinched by oil troubles in Alberta and Saskatchewan, says a
Colliers International forecast for Canada, to be released on
Monday. (bit.ly/1SUTT9D)
** Myron Gottlieb, the 72-year-old former theatre mogul, who
was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of
fraud while president of Livent Inc, says he is now
battling a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma called follicular
lymphoma. He has been told his cancer has reached Stage 4, the
most advanced level, and he is undergoing chemotherapy
treatments. (bit.ly/1SUUecw)
** Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson is hopeful the new
federal government will produce information soon on the level of
foreign investment in residential real estate. (bit.ly/1SUUOqB)
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government has rebuffed Air Canada's
plea to be compensated for a portion of the more than C$100
million the airline says it has spent over the last five years
to accommodate gun-toting sky marshals on its flights. (bit.ly/1PV2utH)
** Anyone with a carbon footprint in Alberta - whether it's
consumers or businesses - will soon have to pay greenhouse gas
taxes, under a sweeping new climate change policy Premier Rachel
Notley announced Sunday. (bit.ly/1SUVix4)
** A mind-bending act of political correctness by student
leaders at the University of Ottawa has sparked an international
backlash on social media. Student leaders at the university have
halted free yoga classes over concerns that its practice was not
sufficiently sensitive to yoga's cultural roots. (bit.ly/1PV2cTz)
($1 = 1.3414 Canadian dollars)
