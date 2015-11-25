PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 25

Nov 25 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Quebec's pension fund manager Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec's bold foray into the world of
infrastructure development is hitting snags, with concerns being
raised over the tendering process for transit projects. (bit.ly/1Og2p3Z)
** Mortgage rates are on the rise in Canada, a trend that
could cool the housing market even as the economy struggles to
recover from the effects of low oil prices. Five-year,
fixed-rate mortgages, which represent the largest share of
Canadian mortgages, have risen by as much as 20 basis points in
the past two months as Canadian government bond yields have
moved higher. (bit.ly/1Og2Eff)
** Justin Trudeau's government will miss its self-imposed
deadline to fulfill a signature campaign promise on Syrian
refugees, as the Liberals announced a slower approach on Tuesday
to bringing 25,000 government-assisted refugees to Canada. (bit.ly/1Og2Viu)
NATIONAL POST
** This Black Friday, the Outlet Collection at Niagara on
the Ontario side of the border will be packed with more than a
few U.S. license plates. Americans looking to take advantage of
the favorable exchange rate have been heading north, and the
expectation is that it will continue as long as the loonie is
low, says Carley Rupcic, the tourism manager for the 720,000
square foot mall owned by Ivanhoe Cambridge, a real estate
company. (bit.ly/1Lz0GAm)
** Bombardier Inc asked investors for a little
more patience on Tuesday, acknowledging that 2016 will be
another "difficult year" while outlining plans for a significant
turnaround by 2020. (bit.ly/1Lz0MIf)
