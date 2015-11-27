PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 27

Nov 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government has approached Jordan about using the country's airport at Marka as the hub of the operation to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees from their temporary homes around the Middle East to new lives in Canada. (bit.ly/1NcffuQ)

** Suncor Energy Inc will let its C$4.3-billion ($3.22 billion) takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd lapse unless regulators strike down the target company's unusual shareholder rights plan, a senior executive said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Ncco5h)

** Toronto's importance as Canada's financial centre is growing, according to a report that highlights the sector's positive effect on employment - a finding that could also make it susceptible to rising competition from financial technology upstarts. (bit.ly/1Ncct8M)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadians households have become so financially stretched and hooked on debt to get by that, in just the past year, more than a third of Canadians have found themselves covering expenses by running up credit lines or credit cards, or even selling off investments and hitting up family members for much-needed cash. (bit.ly/1Ncczxj)

** Montreal e-signature company Silanis is sold to the Swiss-U.S. Vasco Data Security International Inc for $113 million. Silanis is a 23-year-old company that makes an electronic signature product called e-SignLive. (bit.ly/1Ncdkq3)

** The Ontario Liberals are under fire after their fall economic statement revealed a lower-than-projected deficit was "mainly the result of the government's  recent Hydro One initial public offering." The deficit this fiscal year is expected to fall to C$7.5 billion from the C$8.5 billion projected in the April budget. (bit.ly/1NceqSO)

