PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 1

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Mayors and provincial officials are putting pressure on the federal government to ensure that Syrian refugees initially settle all over the country instead of congregating in Canada's biggest cities. (bit.ly/1Qa8oY1)
** Alberta's New Democratic Party government has launched an external review into the investigation that cleared former premier Alison Redford of conflict-of-interest allegations. (bit.ly/1ThGEQJ)
** Ridership of the rail link to Toronto's airport has flatlined since the summer, opening up the controversial service to renewed criticism. (bit.ly/1RiQhjC)
NATIONAL POST
** The Alberta Securities Commission has given Canadian Oil Sands Ltd until Jan. 4 to find alternative suitors to Suncor Energy Inc's hostile $6.9 billion takeover bid. (bit.ly/1lVfqVJ)
** It's taken five years, four versions of the bill and two members of provincial parliament to bring it forward, but tips in Ontario will soon be protected from employer clawbacks. (bit.ly/1MTpRSo)
** One man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday morning in northwest Toronto, police said. (bit.ly/1YEQiQT) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: