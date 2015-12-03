PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 3

Dec 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontarians have paid $37 billion more than market price
for electricity over eight years and will pay another $133
billion extra by 2032 as a result of haphazard planning and
political meddling, a report from the Auditor-General says. (bit.ly/1Sx9VH5)
** For the first time ever, a Canadian company has broken
the $10 billion annual profit barrier. But beneath the surface
of Royal Bank of Canada's 2015 earnings are troubling
signs that growth in the Canadian banking sector is slowing to a
crawl. (bit.ly/1QVXVRL)
** Half of Canadians believe it's understandable if an
employer thinks it's too risky to hire someone with a physical
disability, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid
Institute and the Rick Hansen Foundation. (bit.ly/1QgPPlc)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadians outside Quebec have privately sponsored at
least 4,511 Syrian refugees in bids to bring them into Canada.
The sponsors include Canadians from 65 communities across the
country. Central Toronto tops the list with 1,326 sponsorship
applications being processed. Willowdale, a neighborhood in
north Toronto, comes in second at 1,079. Calgary is third with
502 applications. (bit.ly/1QVYafr)
** John Tory's promise to keep property tax increases at or
below the rate of inflation hangs by an arithmetical and
rhetorical thread after a midday Wednesday speech for the
Economic Club of Canada. (bit.ly/1RpdznP)
