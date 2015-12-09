PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 9

Dec 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Bank of Canada has restocked its emergency kit to defend the Canadian economy against major shocks, including indicating that it would consider pushing interest rates as much as a half percentage point into negative territory in the event of a crisis. (bit.ly/1m8OZMe)

** After decades of advocacy, victims' families and indigenous leaders are rejoicing at the launch of the first phase of a national inquiry into Canada's missing and murdered aboriginal women - a probe the Liberal government promises will be shaped by input from those who have been most affected by the tragedies. (bit.ly/1PYvjHu)

** British Columbia's Premier Christy Clark has been accused of interfering in a local band election to help a candidate who supports a C$10 million ($7.4 million) wind farm proposal involving her brother, Bruce Clark. (bit.ly/1XUBqRt)

NATIONAL POST

** Nasdaq Inc announced Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase Chi-X Canada, a venue registered as an alternative trading system where securities that are listed on exchanges can be bought and sold, for an undisclosed sum. (bit.ly/1NLwkMD)

** Canadians are preparing to welcome thousands of Syrian refugees set to arrive in the coming weeks. Temporary processing centers have been set up to handle the waves of newcomers at Toronto's Pearson airport and Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport and officials say both facilities will be ready in time for the first arrivals, some of whom could come within days. (bit.ly/1ltRXLj) ($1 = 1.36 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)