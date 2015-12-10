PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto police have charged two men with operating one of
the largest pyramid schemes in Canadian history, alleging they
raised $93 million from investors worldwide through a sham
business purporting to sell banner ads for websites. (bit.ly/1lRg1au)
** The head of Bombardier Inc's rail business,
Lutz Bertling, is stepping down mere weeks after the Caisse de
dépôt et placement du Québec acquired a 30-per-cent stake in the
unit and a say in its strategic direction. (bit.ly/1IWIotc)
NATIONAL POST
** The Globe and Mail Inc has reached a $31-million
agreement with Transcontinental Inc to compensate the
printing company for reduced revenue from the Toronto-based
newspaper (bit.ly/1NOwNNW)
** Quebec is ready to help people with assisted suicide as
the province's Dying with Dignity law comes into effect Thursday
following a Court of Appeal ruling. (bit.ly/1NjVAdB)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)