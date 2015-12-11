PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 11

Dec 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc struck a deal giving it
the right to do business with the Canadian government despite
unresolved corruption and fraud charges against the engineering
firm - the first of what could be other similar pacts between
Ottawa and supplier companies in the months ahead. (bit.ly/21Sk8nI)
** The first planeload of Syrian refugees coming to Canada
in the government's ambitious airlift - aiming to bring 25,000
Syrians to Canada by the end of February - arrived from Beirut
late Thursday night, its landing time delayed by more than two
hours. (bit.ly/1QAa9y1)
** Canada Post is fighting back against the new Liberal
government's efforts to push out president Deepak Chopra. Chopra
is among more than 30 Conservative appointments that the
Liberals have deemed illegitimate and want reversed. (bit.ly/1IZq5nd)
NATIONAL POST
** A new hard cap on greenhouse gas emissions in the
oilsands won't impact Cenovus Energy Inc growth plans,
president and CEO Brian Ferguson said Thursday. (bit.ly/1Z2SWA9)
** The federal government sat on close to C$9.5 billion
($6.95 billion) in approved expenditures last fiscal year,
including C$2 billion in unspent funding for the Department of
National Defence, as it tried to balance the books during an
election year. (bit.ly/1mekswD)
($1 = 1.3664 Canadian dollars)
