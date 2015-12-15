PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 15

Dec 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Encana Corp cut its dividend by 79 percent and slashed its 2016 budget by one-quarter, stepping up efforts to conserve cash as oil prices plumbed multi-year lows. Calgary-based Encana chopped its annual dividend to 6 cents per share. (bit.ly/1NmMz5z)

** Major landlords of insolvent Target Canada are pushing the retailer to disclose details of a C$132 million ($96.5 million) settlement with its largest landlord, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, in exchange for other concessions. (bit.ly/1O27vft)

** Some Ontario grocers, including Loblaw Cos Ltd, will start stocking beer on their shelves on Tuesday as the province loosens its ban on supermarkets selling alcoholic drinks. Still, other retailers that got the green light to sell six-packs of beer will not have the approvals they need by Tuesday. (bit.ly/1TMMJER)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's new finance minister, Bill Morneau, gave his first public speech Monday, outlining how his government plans to kickstart a sluggish Canadian economy. Speaking to business professionals at a Toronto Region Board of Trade luncheon, Morneau focused on moving away from a promise to keep annual deficits under C$10 billion ($7.3 billion), instead putting emphasis on lowering Canada's debt-to-GDP ratio. (bit.ly/1J8Gaa0)

** Days after furious Toronto taxi drivers snarled traffic to protest against Uber Technologies Inc, a Canadian company is launching a new app that aims to give cabbies access to the same technology that's helped make Uber so popular. Beginning Monday, The Ride app will allow people in 35 Canadian cities and towns to e-hail a cab.(bit.ly/1J8Gmq3)

** The Toronto Transit Commission called its lawyers Monday to figure out whether Uber's new shuttle service threatens the TTC's legally mandated monopoly in the city. "(The City of Toronto Act) is very specific," TTC CEO Andy Byford said. "The TTC and only the TTC can run mass transit in this city." (bit.ly/1J8GA0h)

($1 = 1.3683 Canadian dollars)