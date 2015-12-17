PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 17

Dec 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Shaw Communications Inc is finally poised to
enter the wireless business, with a C$1.6-billion deal to buy
Toronto startup carrier Wind Mobile Corp. Calgary-based cable
operator Shaw announced the transaction on Wednesday evening,
noting that while the deal still requires approval from the
federal government and the Competition Bureau, it is expected to
close during the third quarter of fiscal 2016. (bit.ly/1Zdf5fp)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will seek a merger
with another railway if Norfolk Southern Corp
shareholders don't push the company to discuss a merger, warns
Bill Ackman, a CP board member. CP made the second revision to
its offer on Wednesday for the Virginia-based railway.(bit.ly/1m9zsvo)
** An advisory committee struck by University of Toronto
president Meric Gertler has recommended that the country's
largest university should divest its investments from fossil
fuel companies that "blatantly disregard" the international
effort to combat climate change. (bit.ly/1QOzg0e)
NATIONAL POST
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
chief executive presented investors on Wednesday with a company
that is cutting earnings and sales forecasts, abandoning price
increases, focusing on paying down debt and promoting its
research and development spending. (bit.ly/1Ykci6T)
** The continued oil price rout has caused ratings agency
Moody's Investors Service to review the credit of seven Canadian
oil and gas companies, possibly downgrading their debt. The
companies with debts placed under review for downgrade on
Wednesday include some of the largest energy players in Calgary:
Suncor Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc, Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd and Encana Corp. (bit.ly/1UDpGNX)
