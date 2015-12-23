PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 23

BRIEF-Affimed says public offering of 10 mln common shares priced at $1.80/shr
* Affimed announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa will adjust its immigration loan program to ensure government-sponsored refugees receive more help covering the cost of medical exams and flights to resettle here without being indebted for years - a change made amid criticism that Canada is the only country in the world to charge interest on such loans. (bit.ly/1mzQXFL)
** Quebec's groundbreaking right-to-die law has cleared a major hurdle after the province's top court sided with the government in allowing doctors to legally end a patient's life. (bit.ly/1MtPzt6)
** Canada's business community is responding to the federal government's request for C$50 million to support Syrian refugees, but it is unclear whether the donation target can be reached amid weak economic conditions. (bit.ly/1kgFfhh)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Nova Scotia, along with a handful of international banks embroiled in a lawsuit in the United States over alleged manipulation of a key benchmark based on the gold price, is facing a fresh lawsuit filed in Canada. (bit.ly/1YwVcCY)
** A mixture of dread and determination has settled on the ranges of Ontario's jails, with warnings of inmates stockpiling drugs and weapons adding to the tension of a looming strike. (bit.ly/1J49t31) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
