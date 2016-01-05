PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 5

Jan 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government is proceeding with a controversial $15-billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia even as it publicly condemns Riyadh for a mass execution of 47 people, including a dissident Shia Muslim cleric. (bit.ly/1OJGw8I)

** A former Ontario Liberal political staffer facing criminal charges related to the gas-plant scandal is turning to crowdsourcing to fund her legal defense. (bit.ly/1VEyQKH)

NATIONAL POST

** Former market darling New Millennium Iron Corp is embroiled in a nasty proxy fight as disgruntled investors hope to remove directors, cut expenses and improve its disclosure. (bit.ly/1OJHhP4)

** Suncor Energy Inc downplayed on Monday the possibility the company would sweeten its hostile takeover offer for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, saying a new offer would be lower. (bit.ly/1myhUK4)