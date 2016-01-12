PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia cannot support Kinder Morgan Canada's C$6.8 billion ($4.78 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project because the company is not offering sufficient details of its spill-response plans, the government says. (bit.ly/1PTQrvT)

** The Liberal government is facing increasing pressure to make public the most important deliberations on Canada's C$15 billion sale of combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia: precisely how the transaction is justified under this country's strict weapons export control regime. (bit.ly/1PTRk7B)

** A Toronto man has been freed more than five years after he was kidnapped in Afghanistan, where he said he had gone as a tourist. (bit.ly/1PTRFqX)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based Freshii Inc, which marks its 11th anniversary this month, has reaped benefits from being ahead of the healthy fast-food trend, doubling its global restaurant count last year to more than 200 franchised units, with plans to almost double in size again in 2016. (bit.ly/1PTTd4b)

** The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has appointed a new chief investment officer to replace longtime CIO Neil Petroff, who retired in June. Bjarne Graven Larsen, who will also serve as executive vice president, takes the role on Feb. 1, and will report to Chief Executive Ron Mock. (bit.ly/1PTThkk)

** Junior miner Rubicon Minerals Corp has slashed its gold resources by an astounding 88 percent, confirming the company will go down as one of the worst Canadian mining meltdowns in years. (bit.ly/1PTTpAl)