PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 13

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal Justice Department has sent a clear signal
that Ottawa intends to fight a lawsuit brought by former
residential school students in Newfoundland and Labrador to the
end. (bit.ly/1J2sbbD)
** Executives at Airbus Group SE, the world's
biggest plane maker, dismissed the Bombardier C Series jet as an
"orphan" and said that talks between the two companies aimed at
propping up the struggling Canadian aircraft are dead. (bit.ly/1J2poPA)
** Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has been hit with a
string of veteran departures amid a severe commodity price
correction that has raised the prospect of more job cuts. Scott
Davidson, the dealer's executive vice president and global head
of corporate development and strategy, announced his departure
on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1J2s7sn)
NATIONAL POST
** The requirements for Canada's next fleet of fighter jets
are being redrawn as part of a thorough defense review ordered
by the new Liberal defense minister. Harjit Sajjan said his
department was looking at the procurement of military equipment,
the size of the Canadian Forces and the theaters where they
operate. (bit.ly/1J2sjI0)
** The man behind Toronto's Pan Am Games will earn at least
C$525,000 ($369,276) a year running Ontario's nascent pension
plan. Saad Rafi will become the first chief executive of the
Ontario Retirement Pension Plan Administration Corp, the agency
that will administer the savings scheme. (bit.ly/1J2sNOo)
($1 = C$1.42)
