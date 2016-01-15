PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 15

Jan 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China wants to forge a historic free-trade deal with Canada, but a senior Chinese official said this will require Canadian concessions on investment restrictions and a commitment to build an energy pipeline to the coast. (bit.ly/1Zp0V8Y)

** TransAlta Corp, the Alberta power generator, cut its quarterly dividend by more than a third to save money as it transitions toward gas and renewable power generation and away from coal. (bit.ly/1Zp1kYY)

** A first-aid drug that reverses the symptoms of an opioid overdose is expected to be available without a prescription in Canada by mid-March in response to an alarming spike in deaths linked to fentanyl. (bit.ly/1Zp08Fa)

** The Investment Industry Association of Canada is calling on provincial securities regulators to scrap equity crowdfunding to help turn around the fortunes of the TSX Venture Exchange. (bit.ly/1Zp1IGY)

** An Ontario judge has ruled that so-called "tower dump" search warrants violate the constitutional and the privacy rights of Canadian cell phone customers. In an important legal ruling that limits the ability of Canadian police to investigate crime by tracking cell phone use, Justice John Sproat of the Ontario Superior Court says wireless phone companies do not have to provide investigators with usage and billing records for thousands of customers when police are only after a small group of suspects. (bit.ly/1Zp1UGa)

** Police pressure on a self-made crime group built by five gangster brothers continued as authorities seized a restaurant in Ontario and a nightclub in Quebec from the Alkhalil organization, claiming the businesses are the proceeds of crime. (bit.ly/1Zp1wYt)