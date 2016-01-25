PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 25

Jan 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sears Canada Inc is stepping up its efforts to
close another round of stores. The company has instructed real
estate firm CBRE to look for alternative uses for Sears's
weakest stores, such as its clearance outlets, Brandon Stranzl,
executive chairman of Sears Canada, said in an interview. (bit.ly/1nJ5Rdj)
** Canadian investigators are analyzing cellphone data in an
attempt to track down the masterminds of a militant attack that
killed six Canadians, Burkina Faso foreign minister Alpha Barry,
said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. (bit.ly/1nJ6bIW)
NATIONAL POST
** Peter MacKay, a high ranking cabinet member in the
previous Conservative government, is joining the Toronto office
of global law firm of Baker and McKenzie as a partner. (bit.ly/1lJKdE6)
** By arguing that publishing peer viewed research
conflicted with her role as an indigenous scholar, former law
professor Lorna June McCue has won her bid for a human rights
tribunal hearing after losing her job at the University of
British Columbia. (bit.ly/1lJKjeW)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)