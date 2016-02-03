PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian pension plans took a major hit in January from the turmoil in global markets, suffering a drop in their funding solvency as bond yields fell and their investment portfolios posted losses, according to pension consulting firm Aon Hewitt. (bit.ly/1SFqRNm)

** China has reduced the sentence for Huseyin Celil, the Canadian man imprisoned for life on militant-related charges and for endangering state security. (bit.ly/1X2GgYU)

** Like oil producers around the world, Norway's national energy company Statoil has taken the axe to almost every part of its business. But Statoil is swimming against the tide in one important respect. It is among a handful of energy companies that has so far maintained its dividend, and it may be the only one that is actually considering raising the payout. (bit.ly/1Ssh5jw)

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's largest credit union, Meridian, is trying to kick off the spring home buying season as temperatures outside make it look like April has already arrived in some parts of the country. (bit.ly/1NODYFE)

** Canadian auto sales soared 9.6 percent in January, with 11 different brands reporting double-digit growth. Continuing the trend of the past several months, pickup trucks and SUVs drove the sales increase, with light truck sales up 17 percent and passenger car sales down 3.8 percent, according to data from DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. (bit.ly/1SXAAQD)

** Wal Mart Canada is bringing its "click and collect" online grocery service to Toronto this week. In Toronto, the service will be offered initially at 12 stores. It takes orders up to 21 days in advance and carries a pickup fee of C$ 3 ($2.14). (bit.ly/1SshP88)

