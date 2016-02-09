PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 9

Feb 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bay Street lawyer Mitchell Finkelstein has launched an
appeal of an Ontario Securities Commission ruling that he tipped
a long-time friend about pending takeover deals, arguing the
regulator made "impermissible inferences" in a ruling "based
entirely on circumstantial evidence." (bit.ly/1SFzrOb)
** Goodwill Industries of Toronto, Eastern, Central and
Northern Ontario, Goodwill's defunct Toronto-based chapter that
suddenly closed last month and laid off 430 employees, is filing
for bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure and even reopen some
of its thrift stores. (bit.ly/20lDygY)
** Canadian investors are digging in their heels on both
sides of the A$9 billion ($6.33 billion) tug-of-war for port and
rail company Asciano Ltd - and the latest development
shows neither side is backing down. On Monday, the months-long
talks to acquire the Melbourne-based company took a turn as a
revised offer from an Australian consortium became the new
preference of the board of directors, putting previous board
favorite Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP on
unsteady ground.
NATIONAL POST
** Interest rates should not be the only tool to promote
financial stability, the Bank of Canada's Timothy Lane said,
amid worries of highly indebted consumers and frothy housing
markets in Toronto and Vancouver. (bit.ly/20lGv12)
** Tahoe Resources Inc's friendly $945 million deal
to buy Lake Shore Gold Corp is being viewed as a
logical transaction that addresses challenges faced by both
companies. Tahoe gets to diversify into Canada, increase its
growth profile and reduce exposure to Guatemala, a very
challenging jurisdiction. Lake Shore, meanwhile, can develop its
projects quickly without worrying about diluting shareholders or
taking on more debt. (bit.ly/1QoRVfj)
($1 = A$1.42)
